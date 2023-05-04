Police: 23-year-old dies days after being shot in the head in Tioga

article

A young man has died days after he was shot in the head in Philadelphia, police say.

According to authorities, the shooting took place on the 1500 block of West Tioga Avenue in the city's Tioga section.

Police say officers were dispatched to the address for a report of a person with a gun on Monday at 11:34 p.m.

Officials say first responders found the 23-year-old man on the 3rd floor with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Wednesday morning at 4:52 a.m., according to authorities.

The man was later identified as Jeremiah Shields, police say.

The Homicide Detective Division is investigating the case.