Police: 3 armed suspects pull man from car in Crescentville driveway, shoot him in the neck

A man has been hospitalized after he was shot on Tuesday night.

Authorities say officers responded to the 4700 block of Bingham Street in the Crescentville section of the city just before 9 p.m.

According to police, three armed suspects pulled a 42-year-old man from his car in a driveway.

The man was shot in the neck before the suspects fled north from the driveway in a dark-colored vehicle, officials say.

Police transported the victim to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition, according to authorities.

Officials say the scene was held and no arrests have been made.