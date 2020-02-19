Police: 4 people shot in broad daylight in North Philadelphia

Police are investigating after they say four people were shot in broad daylight in North Philadelphia.

It happened on the 1000 block of West Thompson Street near St. Malachy Catholic School around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. SKYFOX flew over the scene, which showed a heavy police presence.

Police say a 23-year-old man and a 25-year-old man are in stable condition at Temple University Hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds to the leg and arm. According to police, a 25-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds to the head. They were taken to the hospital, where they are listed in critical condition.

A weapon was recovered and a man was detained, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

