Police: 4 suspects duct tape employees in $40k Voorhees Verizon robbery, 3 arrested in Philadelphia

An armed robbery investigation in South Jersey crossed state lines when three of the four suspects were arrested in Philadelphia earlier this week.

Police say four armed men stole $40,000 worth of merchandise from a Verizon store on Route 73 in Voorhees Monday night.

Employees inside the store at the time were said to be restrained by the suspects using duct tape.

Philadelphia police later located the suspects fleeing on foot, and took three of them into custody. Two handguns were also recovered.

Tymair Harris, 19; Reginald C. Coleman, 27; and William L. Coleman, 21, are charged with robbery, kidnapping, terroristic threats and related offenses. They are detained in Philadelphia awaiting extradition to New Jersey.

Police say the fourth suspect is still on the loose.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Voorhees Police.