Officials: Double shooting in Maple Shade kills 1 man, critically injures another

Maple Shade Police and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating a shooting that killed one man and critically injured another.

Officials said Maple Shade police were called to the unit block of Laurel Drive around 3:30 Friday morning, on the report of a shooting.

Responding officers found a 26-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound to the face, outside an apartment, when they arrived on scene. The victim was rushed to Cooper University Hospital where he is listed in critical, but stable.

Another man, 27-year-old Maurice Kobassic, inside one of the apartments, fatally shot. The Burlington County Medical Examiner was set to perform an autopsy.

Authorities said the two men shared an apartment. An active investigation is underway and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113, or email tips@mapleshadepd.com or tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

