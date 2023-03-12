Police: 6 shots fired on West Philadelphia street critically hit man

article

A man is in critical condition after police say he was shot at least six times in West Philadelphia early Sunday morning.

Police say the shooting erupted on 59th and Market streets just after midnight.

A man in his 50s was struck six times; once in the chest, once in the stomach and four times in the arms.

The man, whose identity is unknown, was transported to a local hospital and placed in critical condition.

Police say no weapon has been recovered, or arrest made, but believe the offender is a male.