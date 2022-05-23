Police: Armed man scaled fence, resisted officers in Wildwood pursuit

A police chase in Wildwood this weekend ended with a man in custody facing 13 charges.

Police were called to the 100 block of West Poplar Avenue after reports a man reportedly fired one shot in someone's backyard Saturday night.

Gary Nelson, who police say matched the suspect description, immediately tried to flee by scaling a fence but was quickly caught by officers.

Armed with a flare gun and stiletto style knife, Nelson physically resisted uniformed officers' attempts to control him, according to police.

Police say "appropriate physical force" was used to disarm and arrest the 37-year-old suspect. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Nelson is charged with possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of weapon for unlawful purpose, resisting arrest, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, certain person not to possess weapon, certain person not to possess a weapon and possession of prohibited weapon.