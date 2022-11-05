Police asking for public's help to identify teen homicide victim in Delaware County
DELAWARE COUNY - A teen was killed in Delaware County, but police say his identity is unknown and are asking for the public's help.
Police say the homicide occurred on the 1400 block of Longacre Boulevard in Yeadon Friday morning.
The male teenage victim is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, 140 pounds with short twist-style braids with tan/ brown tips.
He was wearing a white T-shirt, blue Adidas running pants with white stripes down the side, and white and blue Under Armour sneakers with blue camouflaged bottoms.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Yeadon Police.