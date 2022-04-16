Police: At least 10 people shot in separate shootings across Philadelphia during violent weekend

article

At least 10 people have been shot Friday and Saturday during a violent stretch of days across Philadelphia.

This comes after five people were killed and more than a dozen were injured in shootings across the city since Thursday.

According to police, a 17-year-old was shot once in the left foot on Friday night around 9:50 p.m. near 33rd and Allegheny Avenue. Authorities say teen was transported to a local hospital by private vehicle and he is in stable condition.

The next incident was a triple shooting on the 3400 block of Fairmount Avenue, according to police. Officials say a 24-year-old man, 41-year-old woman and 28-year-old man were all shot and are currently in stable condition.

On the same night, police also say they began investigating a double shooting on the 1600 block of South 54th Street around 9:53 p.m. According to investigators, a 21-year-old man was shot in the arm and transported to a local hospital where he is in stable condition.

According to officials, a 13-year-old boy was shot once in the thigh on the 5800 block of Baltimore Avenue at 10:43 p.m. He was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and transferred to another medical facility where he is in stable condition, according to police.

Violence continued into the night on the 3200 block of Jasper Street. Authorities say at 11:46 p.m., a 26-year-old man was shot once in the head and multiple times throughout the body.

He was transported to a local hospital by medics and he is in critical condition.

Police say an arrest was made in the case and charges are pending.

On Saturday morning at 2:25 a.m., police say a 31-year-old woman was grazed in the ankle on E Allegheny Avenue and transported to the hospital where she is expected to recover.

Authorities say a 51-year-old man was shot in the leg at 9:19 a.m. on the 1300 block of S 57th Street.

He was placed in stable condition at a local hospital and no arrests have been made in the case.

