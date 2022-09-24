Police: Car sought after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run at Mayfair intersection
article
PHILADELPHIA - A man is dead, and an investigation is underway after a hit-and-run in Northeast Philadelphia.
Police say a speeding car hit a pedestrian in the road at the intersection of Cottman and Brous avenues around 9:30 p.m. Friday.
The car went on to side sweep another car before reportedly fleeing the scene.
The victim, a "John Doe," was pronounced dead on the scene after being found in the road.
Police say the suspect car is possibly a Mercedes-Benz S500.