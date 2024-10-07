Police chase ends with crash on Schuylkill Expressway ramp in Conshohocken

Officials say an overnight crash on a popular roadway in Montgomery County was the result of a police pursuit.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday on the westbound ramp of I-76 at Matsonford Road in Conshohocken.

The ramp was shut down as crews cleared the scene, towing away a heavily damaged vehicle.

Police say the vehicle was involved in a police chase, but have yet to release further details.

No word on any injuries or possible arrests.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.