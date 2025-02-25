Police chase ends with shot fired at Philly officer as suspect taken into custody

The Brief Police say a man shot at an officer after a traffic stop escalated into a pursuit. The shot was fired as police tried to take him into custody. Police did not return fire, and no one was injured.



Chaotic scenes in East Germantown after a traffic stop took a dangerous turn that fortunately left police officers unscathed.

What we know:

Patrol officers pulled over a Buick on the 5800 block of Morton Street just after 10 p.m.

Police say the nervous driver was being questioned outside his vehicle when he jumped back in and drove off, then took off running a few blocks away.

Officers quickly caught up to the suspect, and noticed he had a gun.

"When the officers grabbed him and were actually taking him into custody, the suspect fired one shot from just inches away, fired one shot at the officer, but missed, and the officers were able to overpower him and take him into custody," Inspector Chief Scott Small said.

The officers were not injured, and did not discharge their weapons.

The suspect's weapon was recovered, along with narcotics found in his vehicle, which also had expired registration plates.

A single shell casing was also found at the scene.

What they're saying:

Police say there was "no mistaking" the officers when the suspect fired at them, because they were in full uniform and driving a marked patrol vehicle.

What's next:

The 45-year-old suspect will face several charges, including aggravated assault and firing at a police officer.

His identity has yet to be released.