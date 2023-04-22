Police: Delivery truck robbed at Wawa in Wilmington; 2 armed suspects sought
WILMINGTON, Del. - Police are looking for two suspects they say carried out an armed robbery right outside a Wawa in Wilmington Friday night.
Two men were delivering products to the Wawa on Limestone Road when two men walked into the tractor trailer.
One of the suspects removed a handgun from his waistband as both started stealing several items from the delivery truck, according to authorities.
Police say boxes of cigarettes were taken from the truck before the suspects fled. No arrests have been made.
Neither victim, ages 23 and 58, were harmed during the armed robbery.