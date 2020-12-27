Police: Double shooting in Southwest Philadelphia claims life of 20-year-old man

article

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was killed during a double shooting Sunday afternoon in Southwest Philadelphia.

Officers patroling Philadelphia's 12th district responded to the areas of 62nd and Elmwood Streets around 4:30 p.m. after hearing gunshots, according to Chief Inspector Scott Small.

A 20-year-old man was reportedly shot in the head and a 33-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach. Both men were taken by police to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where the 20-year-old victim died. The 33-year-old is in critical condition but is expected to survive, according to Small.

Witnesses reportedly told police they heard arguing just before the gunshots rang out. Investigators say 14 spent shells were found on the scene.

Witnesses are being interviewed by homicide detectives. Police also hope to use surveillance footage from nearby businesses to help with the investigation.

No arrests have been reported, but Small says investigators have a description of a person of interest.

