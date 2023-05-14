Expand / Collapse search

Police: Female suspect sought after woman shot inside West Philadelphia home

Police are looking for a female suspect after a woman was struck in the arm during a shooting in West Philadelphia Sunday morning.

PHILADELPHIA - A shooting in West Philadelphia has left one woman injured and another wanted by police.

Officers arrived to find a woman suffering a gunshot wound to the arm inside a home on the 800 block of South 56th Street around 2 a.m. Sunday.

She was transported to a local hospital, where she is in stable condition.

Police say they are looking for a female suspect with blonde hair who fled the scene. 

It is unclear if the suspect and victim knew each other, or what led to the shooting.