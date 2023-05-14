Police: Female suspect sought after woman shot inside West Philadelphia home
PHILADELPHIA - A shooting in West Philadelphia has left one woman injured and another wanted by police.
Officers arrived to find a woman suffering a gunshot wound to the arm inside a home on the 800 block of South 56th Street around 2 a.m. Sunday.
She was transported to a local hospital, where she is in stable condition.
MORE HEADLINES:
- 14-year-old boy shot and killed on West Philadelphia SEPTA train platform: officials
- Shots fired outside Max's Steak in North Philadelphia leaves one person critically injured
- Philadelphia prison break: Man jailed for deadly Pat's Steaks brawl charged with helping 2 inmates escape
Police say they are looking for a female suspect with blonde hair who fled the scene.
It is unclear if the suspect and victim knew each other, or what led to the shooting.