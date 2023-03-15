Police: Girl, 9, woke up to burglary suspect in her bed at Bensalem home

article

A young girl awoke to a terrifying nightmare when police say she found a grown man beside her in her own bed.

Police were responding to a burglary in progress on the 300 block of Thunder Circle in Bensalem when they were alerted to the incident.

The 9-year-old victim ran out of her room when she woke up next to a burglary suspect wearing just underwear, according to authorities. She told police that the man touched her inappropriately.

She ran to tell her father, who says he found the man sitting on his daughter's bed wrapped in a blanket.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Paddy Patrick Purcell, fled before police arrived. However, he was taken into custody a short time later at a nearby apartment.

He is charged with burglary, criminal trespass and indecent assault of a child under 13 years old, and arraigned on $1 million bail.