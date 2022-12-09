Expand / Collapse search

Police: Group sought in fatal shooting of man in Northeast Philadelphia, $20k reward offered

By FOX 29 Staff
The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for five suspects wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Northeast Philadelphia.

According to police, the deadly shooting took place on the 7700 block of Fairfield Street on November 27 at 8:00 p.m. 

Authorities say surveillance video captured the suspects prior to the shooting. 

The suspects traveled in a dark-colored Toyota Highlander believed to be made between 2014 and 2019, investigators say. 

According to authorities, a fifth suspect was in the vehicle and not captured on surveillance video. 

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects involved. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online. 

(Philadelphia Police Department)