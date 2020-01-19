Police ID man found fatally shot on I-295 in Bucks County
BENSALEM, Pa. - Police are investigating after a man's body was found on I-295 in Bucks County overnight.
Around 2 a.m. Sunday, troopers responded to the scene in Bensalem, where they discovered the male victim.
Pennsylvania State Police identified the deceased as 31-year-old Joshua McRea, of Trenton, New Jersey.
Authorities said the victim died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.
Anyone with information on McRea's whereabouts prior to this incident is urged to contact police.
