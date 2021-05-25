Police ID suspect accused of sexually assaulting woman inside West Philly apartment
PHILADELPHIA - Police have identified the suspect accused of sexually assaulting a woman inside her West Philadelphia apartment.
Maurice Dayard, 19, is wanted for rape, burglary and related charges, police said Tuesday. He is described as 5-foot-9 and weighs 150 pounds.
According to police, a woman woke up to a stranger inside her apartment on the 400 block of South 45th Street on April 21 around 2:30 a.m.
Investigators say the suspect armed with a knife sexually assaulted the victim multiple times over a 3-hour period. The suspect then left through a basement window and fled in an unknown direction.
If you have any information, please call 215-686-TIPS (8477).
