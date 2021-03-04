Police investigating after 15-year-old reports home invasion in Aston

article

Police are investigating a reported home invasion in Aston, Delaware County.

According to police, officers responded to the 100 block of Nottingham Court Thursday around 1:20 p.m.

Officers spoke to a 15-year-old who was home attending school virtually. The teen reported seeing a white male wearing a black baseball cap with a logo on the front, a black hooded flannel shirt, mask, and sunglasses walking in the area of Nottingham Court as early as 1030 a.m.

Around 1 p.m., when the teen was making lunch he saw the man at the rear sliding door of the home. Police say a short time later, the man got into the home through the front door.

Nothing was stolen from the residence and the teen was not harmed, according to police.

The man was last seen fleeing on Nottingham towards Cork Lane. A Police K9 was called in to assist but did not locate any suspects.

Advertisement

If anyone has any information, please contact the Aston Detective Division at 610-497-2633.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter