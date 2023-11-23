Police investigating fatal triple motor vehicle accident in Bucks County Thanksgiving eve

article

An investigation into a triple fatal accident that occurred in Bucks County on Wednesday night is underway.

Warminster Township Police Department is investigating a fatal traffic accident that occurred Wednesday at around 7:43 P.M. at the intersection of Street Road and Johnsville Boulevard.

Officials say the crash involved three motor vehicles; a Sport Utility Vehicle, a minivan, and a sedan.

The roadway was closed pending investigation and was then reopened at around 11:00 P.M.

Anyone with information or witnesses to the crash is asked to contact the Warminster Township Police Department, Highway Patrol Unit, at 215-672-1000.