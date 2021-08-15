Police investigating shooting death of man in Camden

article

Detectives are investigating an early morning fatal shooting in Camden, according to authorities.

Police responded to the area of Kaighn Ave. and Rose St. for a reports of a shooting around 3:30 a.m. When police arrived, they located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The victim has since been identified as Thomas Smith, 67, of Camden.

Detectives continue to investigate the events that led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call CCPO Det. Andy McNeil at 609-575-2231 or Camden County Police Det. Edward Gonzalez at 856-757-7042. Tips can also be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

