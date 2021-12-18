Police-involved shooting leaves 1 man dead in Vineland, authorities say
VINELAND, N.J. - The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office is investigating a police-involved shooting in Vineland, after neighbors say a man stole a backhoe and crashed into multiple vehicles.
In video obtained by FOX 29 from a neighbor, a person can be seen in what appears to be a backhoe flipping an entire Vineland police car on its side.
During the incident at the Penn Lincoln Mobile Park Home, in Cumberland County, around 5:30 a.m., officials said a police officer of the Vineland Police Department fired his weapon and fatally wounded an unidentified man.
First aid was rendered by officers and emergency medical personnel, but the man succumbed to his injuries about 5:45 a.m.
Three Vineland police officers sustained minor injuries during the incident. They were treated and released.
The Attorney General's Office is involved in the investigation due to its nature.
