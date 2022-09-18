Police looking for truck after man dies, several cars struck in East Germantown hit-and-run

A man is dead after police say a driver left several extremely damaged cars in their wake as they fled the scene Sunday morning.

At least four cars were involved in the crash that happened around 4 a.m. on Chelten and Ardleigh streets.

Police say a possible utility vehicle was speeding when it collided with parked vehicles, and one passing vehicle, then just kept driving.

A man in his 50s was reportedly pronounced dead on the scene. Further details about the victim were not released.

Several cars, all suffering extensive damage, were all also towed from the scene.

Police are now looking for the driver of a truck as they investigate the fatal crash.