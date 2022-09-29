Police: Man, 73, fatally struck, run over while walking home in Holmesburg; driver on the run

article

A man has died after he was run over in a hit-and-run in Holmesburg, police say.

Authorities say the incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon at 2:37 p.m.

According to officials, a 20-year-old driving a 2003 Honda Pilot was traveling eastbound on Chippendale Street when the driver stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Frankford Avenue.

Police say the driver made a left turn going north onto Frankford Avenue when they hit Joseph Lawson, 73, as he was crossing Frankford Avenue.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

The driver continued operating the vehicle and ran over the man, authorities say.

Lawson was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to officials.

The driver was last seen going north on Frankford Avenue, authorities say.

Police say Lawson lived on the 3400 block of Chippendale Street.

According to officials, the hit-and-run is under investigation by the Accident Investigation Division.