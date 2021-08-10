Police: Man critical after being shot four times in Kensington

article

A man is hospitalized after he was shot numerous times in the Kensington section of the city.

The incident happened at approximately 10:48 a.m. Tuesday on the 200 block of East Indiana Avenue.

Police say the 32-year-old man was shot once in the left thigh, twice in the right thigh, and once in the chest.

He was taken to Temple University hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

