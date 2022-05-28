Police: Man killed after being shot multiple times in West Philadelphia
article
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after a man died in West Philadelphia Saturday morning.
A 30-year-old man was fatally shot multiple time through his body, according to police.
Police say the homicide happened on the 800 block of 50th street around 6:19 a.m.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Pennsylvania man pleads guilty to brutal murder of chiropractor
- Biden will travel to Uvalde to honor victims of mass school shooting
- Memorial Day: The origin of America's commemoration of fallen troops
The victim was transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Advertisement
No arrests have been made in the alleged shooting.