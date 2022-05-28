Police: Man killed after being shot multiple times in West Philadelphia

article

Police are investigating after a man died in West Philadelphia Saturday morning.

A 30-year-old man was fatally shot multiple time through his body, according to police.

Police say the homicide happened on the 800 block of 50th street around 6:19 a.m.

The victim was transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in the alleged shooting.