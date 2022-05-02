Police: Man led officers on foot chase after shots fired in Allentown

article

A Pennsylvania man has been arrested after police say he fired an unlicensed gun over the weekend.

Zyair Singleton, 24, is charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct.

On Saturday, police responded to the 700 block of North Meadow Street for reports of shots fired. More shots were heard in the area when they arrived on scene, according to police.

Singleton allegedly lead officers on a foot chase after police say they came across him in the area.

He was taken into custody after he was found with a loaded firearm, according to police.