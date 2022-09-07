Police: Man shot in the eye and killed in North Philadelphia

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in which a man was shot in the eye and killed in North Philadelphia.

Officials said the shooting happened Wednesday evening, around 8:30, on the 2800 block of North Orkney Street.

25th District officers arrived on the scene to find a man shot in the eye.

Police rushed the man to Temple University Hospital where he died a short time later.

There were few other details regarding the victim. Police say an investigation is ongoing, though no weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.