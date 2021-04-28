Police: Man shot twice in head in Olney dies at hospital

article

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in the head early Wednesday morning in Olney.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Delphine Street around 2 a.m. for reports of a shooting. The victim, a 38-year-old man, was found with two gunshot wounds to the head, police said.

Officers drove the victim to Einstein Medical Center where he died, according to an update from police.

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting. A motive for the deadly gunfire is unknown.

