Shootings leave 1 dead, 6 hurt in Philadelphia Tuesday night

Philadelphia police are investigating six separate shootings that left one man dead and multiple people hurt Tuesday night in a two-hour span.

The first shooting happened around 8:35 p.m. on the 1000 block of West Huntingdon Street in North Philadelphia. A 36-year-old man was shot eight times in the stomach and chest. He was taken to the Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

A second shooting left a 52-year-old man in critical condition after he was shot multiple times inside a West Philadelphia laundromat on the 5800 block of Market Street around 9:08 p.m. Tuesday.

Just ten minutes later, a man believed to be in his late teens or early 20s was shot on the 6200 block of Ogontz Avenue in East Germantown. He died at the hospital.

A young man was killed in East Germantown Tuesday night.

Around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, a 35-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man were shot on the 5700 block of Thomas Avenue in the city’s Kingsessing section. Both victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

A 26-year-old man is listed in stable at Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital after being shot multiple times on the 6300 block of Frankford Avenue around 10:03 p.m. in Mayfair.

Advertisement

A short time later, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder at 17th and Chew streets in Ogontz around 10:15 p.m. He was taken to Einstein where he is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in connection with any of the shootings.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

RELATED:

Man, 36, critically injured after he is shot multiple times in North Philadelphia, police say

Police: Man critically injured after shooting inside West Philly laundromat

Man shot and killed in East Germantown, officials say

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter