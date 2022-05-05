Police: Man, woman duo stole multiple cars from Wawa parking lots in Delaware

article

A man and woman have been arrested after police say they committed several car thefts last month.

Police say Kevin Vest, 22, and Tiffany Casapulla, 28, have both been identified as suspects in three separate vehicle thefts in New Castle.

On April 9, police say Vest stole a 2007 Honda Accord from a Wawa parking lot on the 1400 block of Beaver Brook. Vest and Casapulla then allegedly sold the Accord to a business with a forged title.

A 2007 Volvo S40 was stolen from the same Wawa just days later on April 13. The Volvo has not been recovered.

The final alleged theft occurred on April 18 at a Wawa on Dupont Parkway. Police say a 2002 Ford Tauras, which also has not been recovered, was stolen by the duo.

Vest is charged with three felony counts of theft of a motor vehicle, three felony counts of second-degree conspiracy, one felony count of identity theft, theft under $1,500 and third-degree forgery. Casapulla is charged with three felony counts of theft of a motor vehicle, three felony counts of second-degree conspiracy and theft under $1,500.

Vest was released on a $13,000 unsecured bond, while Casapulla is being held without bail pending extradition for an outstanding warrant in Maryland.