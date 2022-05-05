SEPTA police looking for woman accused of flashing knife at Asian girl
PHILADELPHIA - A woman is accused of ethnically intimidating a 15-year-old girl on a SEPTA train Thursday morning.
The girl, who is of Asian descent, told police a woman directed derogatory comments towards her on the Broad Street Line.
The woman also brandished a knife at the girl, according to police. The girl was reportedly not injured.
Police say the incident began when the 15-year-old boarded the northbound train at Snyder Avenue around 6:50 a.m. The woman was still onboard when the girl exited at the North Philadelphia Station.
Police are asking for the public's help to identify to woman. Anyone with information is asked to call SEPTA Police at 215-580-8111.