Police: Man, woman injured in double shooting in East Frankford

A man and woman have been hospitalized after a shooting happened in broad daylight in the East Frankford section of the city.

Police responded to calls about the double shooting at approximately 11:59 a.m. on the 5100 Tulip Street.

A 22-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest. Emergency responders rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he remains listed in critical condition.

A 20-year-old woman was shot three times in the right shoulder and once in the left cheek. She was also taken to the hospital where she remains in stable condition.

Authorities say they recovered a weapon but no arrests have been made at this time.

An investigation remains underway.

