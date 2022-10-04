Philadelphia community meets to discuss gun violence after shooting left girl injured

A Philadelphia community gathered Tuesday to discuss ways to address increased gun violence nearly two weeks after a young girl was struck by stay gunfire.

8-year-old Skyla was grazed in the head by a bullet when police say an ambush shooting erupted on the 1500 block of North 13th Street.

Deputy Commissioner John Stanford told reporters that a vehicle with multiple shooters inside ambushed another car that was driving by, unleashing nearly 50 shots.

Skyla was near the front door of a home when she was grazed in the head by stray gunfire, according to police. In doorbell footage provided by a neighbor, a police officer is seen running out of the home with the injured girl and immediately takes her to the hospital.

Temple alerted its campus on Twitter about the shooting investigation and urged people to avoid the area. A school spokesperson told FOX 29's Jennifer Joyce that a stray bullet from the shooting went through a nearby dorm window and lodged in a wall.

Nearly two weeks after the shooting, Skyla said she is already back in school, much to the delight of her friends and classmates.

"When I first walked in everybody was surprised I was there," Skyla said. "They were saying 'I'm so happy to see you, I can't believe you're back' and then everybody gave me a hug."

Temple presented Skyla with a gift bag and those in attendance at the meeting shared prayers and ideas on how the better address gun violence.

"We can't just leave it to police, as a community we have to come together and we have to be mindful of what's going on in the city," Patricia Crosby said. "It's so sad all these shootings, but that's going on all over the city."