Police: Skull-masked suspect sought for robbing Wawa stores at gunpoint in Bucks County

Police have released the photo of man they say robbed at least two different Wawa locations in Bucks County this week.

The same man is accused of stealing $175 from a Wawa on Holland Road early Wednesday morning, a day after robbing another Wawa on Bustleton Pike on Monday.

Surveillance footage captured the suspect wearing a skull mask that covered most of his face and a black hoodie.

Police say he was armed with a chrome revolver, and demanded cash from the registers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northampton Township Police.