Expand / Collapse search

Police: Skull-masked suspect sought for robbing Wawa stores at gunpoint in Bucks County

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Masked man robs Wawa in Bucks County.

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - Police have released the photo of man they say robbed at least two different Wawa locations in Bucks County this week.

The same man is accused of stealing $175 from a Wawa on Holland Road early Wednesday morning, a day after robbing another Wawa on Bustleton Pike on Monday.

Surveillance footage captured the suspect wearing a skull mask that covered most of his face and a black hoodie.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police say he was armed with a chrome revolver, and demanded cash from the registers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northampton Township Police.