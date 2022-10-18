Police: Skull-masked suspect sought for robbing Wawa stores at gunpoint in Bucks County
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - Police have released the photo of man they say robbed at least two different Wawa locations in Bucks County this week.
The same man is accused of stealing $175 from a Wawa on Holland Road early Wednesday morning, a day after robbing another Wawa on Bustleton Pike on Monday.
Surveillance footage captured the suspect wearing a skull mask that covered most of his face and a black hoodie.
Police say he was armed with a chrome revolver, and demanded cash from the registers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Northampton Township Police.