Police: Passerby tries to save pedestrian's life after he was hit by a car in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A car struck and killed a man in Northeast Philadelphia Saturday night - despite a passerby's attempt to save his life.
Police say a car was driving on Grant Avenue when he hit a 39-year-old man sitting in the left lane near Blue Grass Road.
The driver reportedly tried to brake, but still struck the victim, throwing him over several lanes.
A passerby attempted life-saving measures by applying a tourniquet to the victim's leg as he laid unresponsive on the road, according to police.
He was pronounced dead on the scene by medics.
The driver, a 20-year-old man, was not injured, and no charges have been filed at this time.
Police are currently investigating the fatal crash.