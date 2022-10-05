Police officer 'justified' in firing several shots at suspect outside Wawa in Reading, DA says

article

A police officer's gunshots that injured a wanted man in the parking lot of a Reading Wawa last month were found to be justified according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

An investigation into the September 14 shooting determined the officer, "discharged their weapon lawfully in self-defense and defense of another."

Plain and uniformed officers descended on a Wawa on Lancaster Avenue after reportedly receiving a tip that Emanuel Padilla-Tirado, who was wanted in connection to a shooting, was in the area.

Officials say Padilla-Tirado charged the officers when his vehicle got blocked in, striking one of them.

The officer then fired three shots at the suspect as he continued to charge, until his vehicle was stopped by a concrete pillar.

Padilla-Tirado was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital along with his female passenger. He was treated for gunshot wounds to his arm and abdomen. No police officers were injured during the incident.

A loaded stolen gun was later found tucked into the suspect's waistband, according to officials. A second loaded gun, along with cocaine and heroin, were reportedly found in his vehicle.

Padilla-Tirado is being held on $1,000,000 for aggravated assault, simple assault and related charges.

The officer who shot the suspect will not be charged with any criminal offenses.

"The officer involved was justified in deploying deadly force against Emanuel Padilla-Tirado to ensure the safety of himself and other officers," the DA's office said.