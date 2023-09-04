Police officer, woman injured in 3-vehicle crash at Northeast Philadelphia intersection: police

Three cars collided early Monday morning, sending a Philadelphia police officer and 37-year-old woman to the hospital.

The patrol car, along with two civilians vehicles, crashed at Tyson and Bustleton avenues just before 2:30 a.m.

Police say the officer was transported to a local hospital, and is expected to be treated and released.

A 37-year-old female passenger was also taken to the hospital, and is said to be in stable condition.

Both drivers of the civilian vehicles, ages 25 and 39, didn't sustain any injuries.

All three vehicles suffered heavy damage, according to authorities.

No details of the crash were released by police, who say charges are pending an investigation.