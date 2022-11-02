Expand / Collapse search

Police: Pedestrian, 61, struck and killed in North Philadelphia crash

By FOX 29 Staff
A 61-year-old pedestrian killed in North Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA - Police say a vehicle crash in North Philadelphia left a pedestrian dead Tuesday night.

The 61-year-old was struck by a vehicle on Broad Street near Susquehanna Avenue just before 11 p.m.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, and police say the striking vehicle also remained at the scene.

No charges have been announced in connection to the deadly crash.