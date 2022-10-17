Police release photo of suspected vehicle after man, 62, killed in Fox Chase hit-and-run

article

A driver is wanted for a fatal hit-and-run in Philadelphia's Fox Chase section, and now police say they have the vehicle on camera.

The 62-year-old victim was crossing Verree Road near Rhawn Street when he was hit by a speeding vehicle Friday night, according to police.

Police say the vehicle, a blue Ford Edge, then dragged the man at least 100 feet. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver stopped for a few seconds, before making a left turn around the victim and fleeing onto Ripley Street.

Police initially reported the vehicle was found abandoned near the scene, however, they now say it has not been recovered. The driver also remains unidentified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia Police.



