Police searching for man leaving anti-Semitic fliers on cars in Evesham Township

Evesham Township police are alerting the public to ongoing incidents involving an unidentified man leaving anti-Semitic literature on vehicles.

The first incident happened on Oct. 11 in the parking lot of Fleming’s Steakhouse on Route 73.

Patrons of the restaurant reported finding fliers on several vehicles with at least one of the fliers sharing anti-Israel statements and anti-Jewish sentiments.

Witnesses described him as an older white male with a medium build, a paunch, and a comb-over hair style, was witnessed leaving fliers on three vehicles. He was also reportedly wearing a teal jumpsuit.

Investigators removed the anti-Semitic literature found at that scene.

A man who matched the description from the earlier incident was spotted leaving more anti-Semitic literature on vehicles on Oct. 19.

The second incident happened at approximately 6:30 p.m. at the Marlton Crossings Parking Lot.

Officers responded but were unable to locate the man; however, they did remove approximately 75 anti-Semitic fliers from the vehicles.

Investigators obtained a surveillance video showing the suspect moving from car to car and leaving materials on them.

Officials assured the community that they are doing everything possible to handle the matter.

“The Evesham Township Police Department will conduct a thorough investigation into identifying the individual who is responsible for distributing this anti-Semitic literature,” Chief Christopher Chew said. I want to ensure the residents of Evesham and the Jewish community that we will not tolerate this type of bias intimidation in our community.”

In a special statement condemning the incident, Mayor Veasy made it clear that the investigation seeks to bring justice regarding these incidents.

“Evesham Township has absolutely zero tolerance for such flagrant anti-Semitism, or any other form of evil and bigotry in our town,” Mayor Jaclyn Veasy said.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org.



