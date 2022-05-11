Expand / Collapse search

Police searching for suspect wanted for theft at the BioLabs in Center City

By FOX 29 Staff
Philadelphia
Center City Bio Lab Suites Theft

Police searching for suspect wanted in connection with a theft at the BioLabs Suites in Center City.

PHILADELPHIA - Police say they are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a theft that happened at the BioLab Suites in Center City on Sunday. 

Authorities say on May 8, at around 10:25 p.m., a man entered BioLabs Suite 715 on Walnut Street.

The suspect took keys and a security camera from an open room and then fled in an unknown direction, according to police. 

Police describe the suspect as a man in his 20s with a thin build, short hair, wearing an "Under Armor" jacket, a "Nike" hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and dark boots. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the police. 