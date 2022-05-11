Police searching for suspect wanted for theft at the BioLabs in Center City
PHILADELPHIA - Police say they are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a theft that happened at the BioLab Suites in Center City on Sunday.
Authorities say on May 8, at around 10:25 p.m., a man entered BioLabs Suite 715 on Walnut Street.
The suspect took keys and a security camera from an open room and then fled in an unknown direction, according to police.
Police describe the suspect as a man in his 20s with a thin build, short hair, wearing an "Under Armor" jacket, a "Nike" hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and dark boots.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the police.