Police searching for suspects caught on video robbing Tacony 7-Eleven at gunpoint

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are working to identify and find suspects accused of multiple robberies at a 7-Eleven store in Tacony.

Authorities say on July 18 at 7:15 a.m., one of the suspects walked into the 7-Eleven on the 6900 block of Torresdale Avenue with no mask and left without purchasing or taking anything.

One minute later, the suspect returns wearing a mask before he simulated he had a gun and demanded money, police say.

According to officials, after taking an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled the store.

Police say the same suspect returned to the store on August 19 at 5:12 a.m. with a second suspect.

The two went behind the counter with guns and demanded money, authorities say.

After taking money, they fled the area, according to police.

This comes as convenience store workers in the city are begging for more police support to stop a rampant trend of brazen thefts and vandalism.