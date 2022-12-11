Two 21-year-olds shot in the face at exact same time in separate Philadelphia shootings, police say

Shots rang out in two Philadelphia neighborhoods Sunday morning, hitting two different men in the face.

Police say both shootings unfolded at 3:05 a.m.; one on Convention Avenue in University City and the other on 54th Street in Kingsessing.

The victims, both 21-year-old men, were shot one time in the face. They were both transported to local hospital, where they are said to be in stable condition.

No arrests were made in either shooting, and no weapons recovered.