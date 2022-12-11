Two 21-year-olds shot in the face at exact same time in separate Philadelphia shootings, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Shots rang out in two Philadelphia neighborhoods Sunday morning, hitting two different men in the face.
Police say both shootings unfolded at 3:05 a.m.; one on Convention Avenue in University City and the other on 54th Street in Kingsessing.
The victims, both 21-year-old men, were shot one time in the face. They were both transported to local hospital, where they are said to be in stable condition.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Police: Man killed after shooting erupts near SEPTA station in Frankford
- Source: Husband of Bucks County woman missing for 2 months in custody
- Man, 33, critical after he was shot twice in West Philadelphia
No arrests were made in either shooting, and no weapons recovered.