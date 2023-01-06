Police searching for suspects who stole $35,000 Rolex watch from Center City jewelry store

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two suspects wanted for stealing from a jewelry store.

According to officials, on Wednesday afternoon around 12:40 p.m., one suspect walked into a jewelry store on the 100 block of S 8th Street and asked to see a Rolex watch.

As the suspect was looking at the watch, a female suspect, asked to be buzzed into the store, police say.

When the store employee buzzed the door and the female suspect opened it, the first suspect then ran out of the store with the watch, according to police.

Authorities say the watch was valued at $35,000.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia Police at 215-686-8477 or leave an anonymous tip.