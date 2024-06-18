Police seek witnesses of weekend shootout at bar in Wilmington

Gunfire erupted at a Wilmington bar over the weekend, and now state police are asking witnesses to come forward.

Troopers responded to a late report of a shooting at Sweet Daddy’s Bar and Grill on Governor Printz Boulevard Saturday afternoon.

Several hours prior, police say a shootout ensued between people in the parking lot.

An unoccupied vehicle was damaged, but no injuries were reported.

It is unclear how many people were firing weapons, or what caused the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.