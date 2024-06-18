Expand / Collapse search
Police seek witnesses of weekend shootout at bar in Wilmington

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  June 18, 2024 1:27pm EDT
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

WILMINGTON, Del. - Gunfire erupted at a Wilmington bar over the weekend, and now state police are asking witnesses to come forward.

Troopers responded to a late report of a shooting at Sweet Daddy’s Bar and Grill on Governor Printz Boulevard Saturday afternoon.

Several hours prior, police say a shootout ensued between people in the parking lot. 

An unoccupied vehicle was damaged, but no injuries were reported.

It is unclear how many people were firing weapons, or what caused the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.