Police shoot pitbull that attacked, killed smaller dog walking with owner

Police in Philadelphia shot and killed a stray pitbull after investigators say it attacked another dog and its owner while they were out for a morning walk.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said officers were called to South Dover Street around 4 a.m. for reports of a "vicious dog" and two dogs fighting in the street.

Officers found a dead dog on the side of the road and its 67-year-old owner struggling to hold down the pitbull as he was being bitten and scratched.

Small said an officer was bitten when he tried to help the man control the dog. That's when investigators say two officers shot and killed the pitbull.

The officer was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital for treatment. The owner also suffered bite marks, but was not immediately hospitalized.

"This all happened right in front of the home where the dog lived with the 67-year-old owner," Small said.