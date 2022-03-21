Police: Suspect attacked driver, threatened to kill car's passengers after crash in New Castle

article

Police have arrested a man accused of attacking a driver and threatening the car's passengers in New Castle, Delaware, on Sunday night, according to Delaware State Police.

Authorities say 29-year-old Brandon Norman of Bear, Delaware, was charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, second-degree assault, aggravated menacing, terroristic threats, endangering the welfare of a child and numerous traffic violations.

According to police, troopers responded to the intersection of Springfield Boulevard at 5:26 p.m. for an accident involving two cars.

As troopers were responding, dispatchers alerted them that one of the drivers involved in the accident was assaulting the other driver, police say.

Police say Norman approached the other driver, who was in a GMC Sierra, and used an anti-theft club to break the driver's side window and assault the 38-year-old New Castle man.

Norman is also accused of threatening to kill everyone in the car, including three girls, age 9, 5 and 2, police say.

According to authorities, Norman fled on foot and was located in the Governor's Square Shopping Center.

He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the hospital with minor injuries, police say.

After being arraigned, he was released after posting bail.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is urged to contact Delaware State Police.

