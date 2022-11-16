Police: Suspect sought for breaking into Cape May home twice, unplugging security cam

article

A burglary suspect was caught on security camera just moments before he allegedly unplugged the device.

Police say the man used several tools to break into the rear door of a home on Sunset Boulevard in Cape May last week.

Hours later he came back to the same house, and entered using a key police say he found earlier that day.

Police say the suspect then walked up to a security camera in the home's family room, and unplugged it.

Photos posted by Cape May Police appear to show the suspect sneaking around the home, and staring straight into the camera.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cape May Police.